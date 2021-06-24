Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Very Good Chance an All-Star Will Be Available When Wizards Pick 15th

By Chase Hughes
NBC Washington
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCan Wizards find a star with the 15th pick? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Because the Wizards made the playoffs, they will pick a bit later in the draft than they have been used to in recent years. Washington holds the 15th pick after selecting ninth the previous two drafts, which landed them Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija.

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cole Anthony
Person
Dell Curry
Person
Rui Hachimura
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Terry Rozier
Person
Deni Avdija
Person
Kelly Oubre Jr.
Person
Sekou Doumbouya
Person
Kevin Huerter
Person
Troy Brown Jr.
Person
Steve Nash
Person
Robin Lopez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wizards#Nbc Sports#The Atlanta Hawks#Nuggets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NBA
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
Related
NBANBC Sports

Wizards' 2nd round of interviews shows good options remain

The Washington Wizards are moving into the second round of interviews as they continue to search for a new head coach with four names being reported by ESPN on the short list. All four are NBA assistant coaches, which tracks with how Washington has operated throughout this process. Wes Unseld...
NBANBC Washington

2021 NBA Draft: Ayo Dosunmu Would Give Wizards Depth as Combo Guard

Wingspan: 6-10 2020/21 stats: 28 G, 20.1 ppg, 6.3 rpg, 5.3 apg, 1.1 spg, 0.2 bpg, 48.8 FG% (7.5/15.4), 39.0 3PT% (1.1/2.9), 78.3 FT%. Projections: NBC Sports Washington 22nd, Sports Illustrated 24th, Ringer 25th, NBADraft.net 17th, Bleacher Report 26th. 5 things to know:. -Dosunmu is a combo guard with a...
NBANBC Washington

2021 NBA Draft: Chris Duarte a Plug-And-Play Option for Wizards in NBA Draft

Wingspan: 6-8 2020/21 stats: 26 G, 17.1 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.9 spg, 0.8 bpg, 53.2 FG% (6.2/11.6), 42.4 3PT% (2.3/5.5), 81.0 FT%. Player comparison: Gary Trent Jr. Projections: NBC Sports Washington 26th, Ringer 22nd, NBADraft.net 28th, Bleacher Report 19th. 5 things to know:. - Duarte is one of...
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Tony Parker Found Love Again After His Divorces

Former NBA star Tony Parker is undoubtedly on his way to the Basketball Hall of Fame. He’s won too many championships with the Spurs to count, shared too many highlights with Tim Duncan and scored too many points in the NBA and European basketball. Tony Parker has been remarkably reliable on the basketball court. He’s been equally unreliable in his love affairs.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Monty Williams Lost His Wife in a Tragic Car Accident

Monty Williams deserves all the praise. The Phoenix Suns head coach has taken a perennial bottom feeder to the NBA Finals for the first time in 28 years. It should come as little surprise that the Suns are now Western Conference champs after going on a tear last season in the NBA Bubble during the coronavirus pandemic. With stars like Chris Paul and Devin Booker, they’re legit.
NBAPosted by
rolling out

Los Angeles Lakers star robbed at gunpoint

Los Angeles Lakers star Kentavious Caldwell-Pope encountered a life-threatening situation when a group of men robbed him at gunpoint in the driveway of his Los Angeles home. Caldwell-Pope, a key member of the Lakers NBA championship squad in 2020, was reportedly hanging out with his boys in front of his home on June 17, 2021, though the incident wasn’t reported by TMZ until Saturday June 26.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lakers star LeBron James reacts to scouting report on son Bronny

Long before he joined the Los Angeles Lakers, LeBron James was widely considered the perfect prospect coming out of high school. The kid from Akron, Ohio was a 6’8″ forward who had an NBA-ready body while possessing high-level hoops skills and basketball IQ as a teenager. While the Lakers star’s...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

How The Los Angeles Lakers Can Create A Superteam: 5 Perfect Targets

The disappointing first-round exit by the Los Angeles Lakers has many implications. For starters, it exposed the team’s need to stay healthy. Despite bringing veteran role players to the team in Dennis Schroder, Montrezl Harrell, and Marc Gasol, the star power was not enough when Anthony Davis was injured. With...
NBAPosted by
AllClippers

Rate the Trade: John Wall to the Clippers

While the NBA off-season is frequently filled with hypothetical trade proposals, certain teams have their names attached to these mock deals more often than others. With the LA Clippers still in pursuit of their first NBA championship, and still being without a true point guard by many people's standards, they are certainly amongst the primary teams mentioned whenever a marquee point guard becomes available.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

10 Best Guards The Lakers Should Target This Offseason

Many fans expected the Los Angeles Laker to be one of the final teams remaining in the playoffs when July rolled around. Instead, the Lakers were bounced in the first round by the eventual Western Conference representative in the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers could not escape the injury bug and now face a slew of decisions to make.

Comments / 0

Community Policy