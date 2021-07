ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke Marine who was killed in the Korean War has been accounted for, 70 years after his death. The Defense POW/MIA Account Agency announced on Wednesday that Marine Pfc. Henry Ellis of Roanoke, who was 22-years-old at his time of death, was accounted for on Sept. 29, 2020. His family only just received the full briefing on his identification, which is why his identity was not made public until now.