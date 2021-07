Doug Lesmerises of the Plain Dealer and Cleveland.com joined the show this afternoon to talk about the brand new Name, Image and Likeness order signed by Governor Mike Dewine yesterday afternoon. Doug and the guys talk a lot about what this means for schools like Ohio State among others including the thought of falling behind the SEC schools, how the NCAA should be restructured and some of the other messes the NCAA are in. After the NIL talk, they move over to some Indians conversation and talking about his book that’s coming out on recruiting. Doug thinks that the NCAA is being dragged kicking and screaming into the modern era. Find out why by listening here.