Gap's First Home Collection Is Full of Cooling Sheets and Bedding-and It's Only at Walmart

Trying to get some shut-eye during a heat wave is darn near impossible with all the sweating and tossing and turning. If you're prone to overheating, a cost-effective solution is to switch your bedding to cooler fabrics in warmer seasons. Think about it: You swap out your seasonal clothes, so why not your bedding? To start sleeping sweat-free, try cooling sheets like the California Design Den bamboo sheets that are currently on sale. One Amazon shopper even calls them the "best sheets we've ever bought."