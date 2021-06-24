Reports of myocarditis and pericarditis emerge after receiving COVID-19 vaccination, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have put out an alert of reported cases of heart problems after receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine. The CDC says that since April 2021, there have been more than a thousand reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in the United States of cases of inflammation of the heart, called myocarditis and pericarditis. The reported cases occur after receiving a mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination (such as Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna).