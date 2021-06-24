Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Reports of myocarditis and pericarditis emerge after receiving COVID-19 vaccination, CDC says

By Sartaj Singh
hometownstations.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have put out an alert of reported cases of heart problems after receiving the COVID-19 Vaccine. The CDC says that since April 2021, there have been more than a thousand reports to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) in the United States of cases of inflammation of the heart, called myocarditis and pericarditis. The reported cases occur after receiving a mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination (such as Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna).

www.hometownstations.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Pericarditis#Myocarditis#Cdc#Vaers#Pfizer Biontech#Ohio Department Of Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Moderna
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Rochester, MNNewswise

Reported Cases of Myocarditis in Younger Men Following COVID-19 Vaccination are Rare; Vaccination Remains Important

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic researchers are taking a close look at rare cases of inflammation of the heart muscle, or myocarditis, in young men who developed symptoms shortly after receiving the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer messenger RNA (mRNA) COVID-19 vaccines. Several recent studies suggest that health care professionals should watch for hypersensitivity myocarditis as a rare adverse reaction to being vaccinated for COVID-19. However, researchers stress that this awareness should not diminish overall confidence in vaccination during the current pandemic.
Public HealthNBC Connecticut

CDC: J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Linked to Rare Nerve Disorder; FDA Issues Warning

U.S. regulators on Monday added a new warning to Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine about links to a rare and potentially dangerous neurological reaction but said it’s not entirely clear the shot caused the problem. The Food and Drug Administration announced the new warning, flagging reports of Guillain-Barre syndrome, an...
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Clinical observations show acute myocarditis developed after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination

Four patients suffering from acute myocarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination suggests that further investigation is needed to determine associations of vaccination and myocarditis. Preliminary diagnoses linking mRNA COVID-19 vaccination and acute myocarditis. Vaccine-associated myocarditis is extremely rare but has been described previously in patients administered with the smallpox vaccine and...
Public Healthparkview.com

Myocarditis and the COVID-19 vaccine: What you need to know

In recent days you've likely heard about the side effects and links between the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and a higher risk of rare heart inflammation. For more on the subject and why the benefits of vaccination greatly outweigh the risks, we turn to Dustin Thomas, MD, PPG – Cardiology. What...
Public HealthHarvard Health

New information for parents on myocarditis and COVID-19 vaccines

As a primary care pediatrician, I have been getting lots of questions from parents about myocarditis and pericarditis after COVID-19 vaccination. Many parents who had planned to get their children vaccinated are hesitant now, worried about what they are hearing on the news. What are myocarditis and pericarditis?. Myocarditis is...
Public HealthEurekAlert

A summary of myocarditis cases following COVID-19

Myocarditis-or inflammation around the heart--has been reported in some patients with COVID-19. After searching the medical literature, researchers have now summarized the results of 41 studies describing myocarditis in 42 patients with COVID-19. The analysis, which is published in the International Journal of Clinical Practice, notes that the median age...
Cambridge, MAWCVB

Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine effective against emerging variants, company says

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Modern'a COVID-19 vaccine is effective against emerging variants of the coronavirus, including the delta variant, the Cambridge-based company announced Tuesday. New results show that the vaccine produced neutralizing titers against all variants tested, including additional versions of the beta variant, three lineage variants of B.1.617 including the...
Wisconsin StateMinneapolis Star Tribune

Animals at Wisconsin zoos to receive COVID-19 vaccine

MADISON, Wis. — Some animals at the zoos in Madison and Milwaukee will receive an experimental COVID-19 vaccine. Animals susceptible to the respiratory disease are expected to be inoculated with the vaccine authorized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture by late July. No COVID-19 infections have been found in animals...
Public Healthprecisionvaccinations.com

U.S. CDC Confirms Additional Myocarditis and Pericarditis Cases

(Precision Vaccinations) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported as of June 28, 2021, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) had received 780 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis among people ages 30 and younger who received a COVID-19 vaccine. Through follow-up, including medical record reviews,...
Pima County, AZtribuneledgernews.com

2 vaccinated people in Pima County have died of COVID-19

Jul. 10—Two fully vaccinated people have died from COVID-19 in Pima County, according to the county's Health Department. This is an extremely small number compared to the number of fully vaccinated people countywide. The percentage of fully vaccinated people who have died from COVID-19 is about 0.00037%. Local health experts...
Sciencetctmd.com

More Evidence Links Myocarditis to mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

Two new case series published Tuesday in JAMA Cardiology support a temporal link between second doses of the mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines and the development of acute myocarditis within 4 to 5 days. While the consensus remains that vaccine benefits outweigh the risks, more experts are calling for vigilance and some...
Public HealthMcKnight's

CDC says COVID-19 vaccine boosters not yet necessary, while Pfizer seeks approval for third dose

Fully vaccinated Americans do not need a booster shot at this time, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. In a joint statement released Friday, the agencies said that a full vaccination will protect most people from severe disease and death, and will guard against infection from currently circulating coronavirus variants such as the highly transmissible Delta variant.

Comments / 0

Community Policy