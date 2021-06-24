Cancel
Metal Mining

Emerald Resources announces first gold pour at Cambodia mine

By Michael McCrae
kitco.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmerald Resources (ASX: EMR) poured first gold at its 100% owned 1.14 Moz Okvau Gold Mine. Two gold bars weighing a combined 8.6kg were produced during the three day commissioning of the gold room. The company said that commissioning activities at Cambodia-based Okvau are well advanced and have initially focused...

