By mid-September, all adults across the UK should have had the chance to receive both doses of a Covid vaccine, the government has said.In order to achieve this, the gap between jabs will be reduced from 12 to eight weeks for all under 40s, the health secretary said.Giving a statement in the Commons on Monday, Sajid Javid said: “Today, even though cases are heading upwards in line with what we expected, hospitalisations are increasing at a much lower rate and deaths are at just 1 per cent of the figure we saw at the peak.“Our vaccines are building a wall...