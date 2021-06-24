Drought conditions now widespread in Minnesota

Profits vs. people. The New York Times’ Michael Corkery reports: “Many national retailers have faced criticism in the past for failing to open in Black and poor communities, creating food deserts or a lack of access to quality goods. In Mondawmin [a predominantly Black neighborhood in Baltimore], Target invested in a struggling area, but the outcome was almost more disheartening: The company ultimately decided that, despite its social goals, the store was not financially successful enough to keep open. The closing is a sobering reminder of the realities of capitalism in a moment when corporations are making promises to support Black Americans, saying their commitment to racial equity is stronger than ever. This year, Target made a highly public pledge to help Black communities nationally in the wake of George Floyd’s killing in the retailer’s home city of Minneapolis, vowing to spend $2 billion with Black-owned vendors and other businesses.”