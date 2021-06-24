Drought conditions now widespread in Minnesota
Minnesota’s dry spell continues. MPR’s Nicole Mitchell reports: “Recent rains have not been enough to turn around Minnesota’s worsening drought conditions. Despite chances for rain through the weekend, including a severe weather risk Thursday, the expected rainfall is unlikely to turn the situation around. … All of Minnesota is under at least ‘abnormally dry’ conditions, which is no change. However, the area in moderate drought or higher blossomed from 56 to 75 percent, and severe drought jumped from 5 to 14 percent in the past week. ”www.minnpost.com
Comments / 0