Providence, RI

Brown University names Carey-Butler VP of institutional equity and diversity

By James Bessette
Providence Business News
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePROVIDENCE – Brown University’s Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity will have a new leader later this summer. The Ivy League university announced Thursday that Sylvia R. Carey-Butler, who has held numerous education and diversity positions across the country, has been appointed as Brown’s vice president for institutional equity and diversity. Carey-Butler has served as the chief diversity officer for Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga., for the last two years.

