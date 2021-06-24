Brown University names Carey-Butler VP of institutional equity and diversity

The University Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) Assessment Subcommittee has put together a Draft University Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Strategic Plan and we are looking for insights and input at our upcoming Listening Sessions. We invite you to select a representative(s) from your office/department to attend a Listening Session and encourage different members to contribute to different sessions so we can gain a wide breadth of input and insight on our plan. All sessions will be held via Zoom and facilitated by members of the University DEI Assessment Subcommittee. We welcome different perspectives at MSUM and value your input.