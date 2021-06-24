Brown University names Carey-Butler VP of institutional equity and diversity
PROVIDENCE – Brown University’s Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity will have a new leader later this summer. The Ivy League university announced Thursday that Sylvia R. Carey-Butler, who has held numerous education and diversity positions across the country, has been appointed as Brown’s vice president for institutional equity and diversity. Carey-Butler has served as the chief diversity officer for Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga., for the last two years.pbn.com
