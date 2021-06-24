Cancel
Indivumed Launches Bioinformatics Platform, Expands Cancer Drug Discovery Efforts

By Neil Versel
GenomeWeb
 19 days ago

CHICAGO – Earlier this month, Indivumed introduced nRavel, an artificial intelligence-based bioinformatics platform to support precision cancer research. The new product marries the Hamburg, Germany-based oncology firm's IndivuType multiomics database with machine learning and a series of analytics tools to help researchers uncover new drug targets and develop novel cancer treatments. IndivuType is an online resource that combines genomic, transcriptomic, proteomic, and digital histopathology data with clinical information from thousands of cancer patients.

