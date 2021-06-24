Indivumed Launches Bioinformatics Platform, Expands Cancer Drug Discovery Efforts

NEW YORK – Gene editing company Prime Medicine launched on Tuesday with $315 million in financing. The company, which was cofounded by the Broad Institute's David Liu and Andrew Anzalone, uses the prime editing approach in its platform. The technique, which was developed by Liu, Anzalone, and their colleagues in October 2019, works like a word processor that can search for and replace disease-causing mutations at precise locations in the genome without causing double-stranded DNA breaks, Prime Medicine said.