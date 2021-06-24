Cancel
Canopy Growth Closes Acquisition of Supreme Cannabis

By Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf
smarteranalyst.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCanopy Growth (WEED), one of the world’s largest cannabis companies, announced on Wednesday that it has completed the acquisition of The Supreme Cannabis Company (FIRE). Canopy has acquired 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Supreme. The acquisition of Supreme further strengthens Canopy’s global leadership position in the...

