Veterans vs. First-Timers: Which EPCOT Attractions Do We Come Back To?

At the urging of my small child, I once rode Gran Fiesta Tour about 12 times in a row. It was the middle of August, the Mexico Pavilion was air-conditioned, the line was about 2 minutes each time, and since my goal was to keep this child entertained while the rest of the family rode Test Track — well, why not? This ride rarely has a long wait and has always struck me as a sleepy little ride that isn’t near the top of anyone’s list, but the great thing about data is that it tells us what people actually do instead of what we think they do. It turns out that almost 40% of returning EPCOT visitors ride the Gran Fiesta Tour; I never would have guessed! Let’s take a look at which EPCOT attractions bring guests back visit after visit.