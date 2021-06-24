Gender Confirmation Surgery For Transgender Vets: It’s About Time
On June 19, Denis McDonough, the Secretary of Veterans Affairs, announced that his department will begin covering gender confirmation surgery for vets: finally. He choose to announce the major policy shift at a Pride event in Orlando, where he said, “We are taking the first necessary steps to expand VA’s care to include gender confirmation surgery—thereby allowing transgender vets to go through the full gender confirmation process with VA at their side.” Biden, he said, was the driving force behind the decision: “At the end of the day this is in the president’s authority to do… He’s made clear it’s time to do it and that’s precisely what we’ll do.”www.scarymommy.com
