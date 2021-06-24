Cancel
Op-Ed: Is Erika Jayne A Hustler? I Don’t Know…

By Elisha Beach
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Star Erika Jayne Girardi is entangled in the financial scandal of her estranged husband, famed attorney Thomas Girardi. And just recently, ABC News Originals released “The Housewife and the Hustler” on Hulu, chronicling their current legal woes. And if you have been following any of this, you have to be asking yourself if Erika Jayne is really just the “housewife” or is she a hustler too?

