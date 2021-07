The Portland Trail Blazers’ decision to hire head coach Chauncey Billups could potentially lead to star guard Damian Lillard requesting a trade from the organization. It’s not as much about Portland hiring Billups to replace the recently fired Terry Stotts as it is the process that led to embattled general manager Neil Olshey coming to this conclusion. At the end of the day, it appears that Dame is not happy about the direction of the organization and the aforementioned coaching search. Here are three reasons why he’d be 100% justified to request a trade.