Quanta scores $245M to improve dialysis care, AlayaCare closes $225M Series D to expand home healthcare offerings and more digital health fundings

In order to get a clear view of the health care issues in the United States, I felt it would be of value to look at my hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland is certainly not a huge market, but the history of pharmacy and health care go back more than 60 or 70 years. When it comes to health care, Cleveland has some of the best hospitals in the United States: the world-renowned Cleveland Clinic; University Hospitals with its first-class educational system with Case Western Reserve University; and Metro Health Hospital with Level One Trauma care.