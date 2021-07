NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) ("Finlay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news releases dated June 17 and June 25, 2021, the Company has closed, subject to receipt of final approval from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V"), its private placement financing for total proceeds of $2,643,777 (the "Private Placement"). As part of the Private Placement, Crescat Capital LLC ("Crescat"), for certain funds of Crescat, has made a strategic investment in the Company representing a 9.1% ownership interest and 13% on a fully diluted basis. Crescat will have the right and option to participate in future financings to maintain its equity interest in the Company until such date that Crescat's ownership in the Company falls below 5% of the then-outstanding common shares on a fully-diluted basis.