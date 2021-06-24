President and CEO of Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium Announces Retirement After 31 Years
After 31 years as president and CEO of Pittsburgh Zoo and PPG Aquarium, Dr. Barbara Baker announced Thursday morning her plans for retirement. Baker, who served as the organization’s first president and CEO after its privatization in 1994, will continue to lead the organization until her role is filled. Afterward, she will become President Emeritus and serve as a consultant to the zoo through 2022.www.pittsburghmagazine.com
