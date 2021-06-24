Cancel
NBA

Heat Send Help: After Building Collapse, NBA Team Rallies

By Tim Reynolds
Posted by 
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMiami Heat guard Tyler Herro was working out Thursday morning with assistant coaches Chris Quinn and Eric Glass, when they were told there was a more pressing need. Before long, Herro, Quinn and Glass had left the team’s arena for the short drive north to Surfside, Florida, where a 12-story beachfront condo building collapsed around 1:30 a.m. At least one person was killed, dozens were unaccounted for and teams of rescuers were searching rubble with hope of finding anyone alive.

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

