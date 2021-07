Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) has announced it increased its commitment to SunStream Bancorp to C$538 million. These are the details. Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) has announced it increased its commitment to SunStream Bancorp to C$538 million from the previously announced commitment of $188 million. SunStream is a joint venture between Sundial and the SAF Group that utilizes a strategic financial and operational partnership to target asymmetrically enhanced risk-return opportunities in the cannabis industry in order to provide exposure to a portfolio of attractive debt, equity and hybrid investments.