Empire Q4 Sales and Profit Drop, Dividend Hiked 15.3%; Shares Lose More Than 5%

By Stephanie Bedard-Chateauneuf
smarteranalyst.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSales came in at C$6.9 million for the quarter ended May 1, 2021, a decrease of 1.3% from C$7.0 million in the prior-year quarter. Grocery spending rose in the fourth quarter of last year as Canadians stocked up on essential food and household items during the early days of COVID-19. Sales are still up significantly in Q4 2021 compared to before the pandemic.

