FAMU Researchers Partner with FSU for $1.5M Federal Grant To Recruit and Retain Research Fellow from Underrepresented Populations

By Andrew Skerritt
famunews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida A&M University (FAMU) researchers, in partnership with their Florida State University (FSU) counterparts, received a $1.5 million federal grant renewal to support the recruitment and academic success of research fellows from underrepresented populations. With these new funds, the Partners United for Research Pathways Oriented to Social Justice in Education...

