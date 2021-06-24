Cancel
How betting on South Africa's talent is paying off for one of the continent's largest companies

 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a footprint across 80 countries around the world, Naspers is one of Africa's largest companies. CNN's Isa Soares spoke to the CEO of Naspers South Africa, Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa, about the company's integration of tech and South Africa's investment potential.

South Africa’s Eldos FM moves to AoIP with Calrec’s Type R for Radio

Community radio broadcaster Eldos FM in Johannesburg, South Africa, is the latest broadcaster to take advantage of the benefits of IP with Calrec’s Type R for radio console. The station, which launched in 2008 and has 60,000 listeners and growing, now has one Type R console with 6-fader panels and a large soft panel in each of its two new studios. The studio build was handled by Experience Audio Solutions, chosen by Calrec’s South Africa partner Wild & Marr.
South Africa’s mining output up 21.9% y/y in May

South Africa’s total mining output rose 21.9% year-on-year in May compared to a revised increase of 117.4% in April, Statistics South Africa said on Tuesday. The country was under a strict lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in April last year, denting output.
South Africa unrest hits farming, threatens food supply

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) – South African farmers have been hit by days of unrest and looting as trucks carrying produce are prevented from delivering to markets, threatening food supplies, industry officials said. Crowds have this week clashed with police and ransacked shopping malls, with dozens reported killed as grievances unleashed by...
If You Could Create a Game About South Africa…

There is no question that we live in a beautiful country, but it’s also one that can be extremely frustrating. I promised myself that I would not delve into politics, but I think many reading this sentence will agree; South Africa can be an equal mixture of stunning scenery and crushing social realities. If you have been lucky to have been at a recent (non-alcoholic) braai, or even stayed safe (because of Covid) and merely chatted with a friend via Social Media, you’ve probably been following the recent saga with our former President. Most of us are either talking about his jail sentence, while the rest of us are wondering about when we can get the Covid vaccine.
South Africa ramps up vaccine drive, too late for this surge

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — New infections in South Africa have risen to record levels in recent days. It's part of a rapid rise across the continent. And experts say the surge here hasn't yet peaked. South Africa has reimposed several restrictions to fight the new wave. They include shutting restaurants and bars and limiting alcohol sales. Its vaccination drive is also finding its feet after several stumbles. But experts say it’s too late to reduce the deadly impact of the current spike. South Africa is instead rushing to vaccinate enough of its 60 million people to blunt the impact of the next inevitable surge.
South Africa’s pivotal moment

Gideon talks to Judith February, South African lawyer and journalist, about the case against former president Jacob Zuma. His refusal to cooperate with an inquiry into corruption during his nine years as president set a crucial test for the country’s democratic institutions. The decision to send him to prison marks a pivotal moment, says February. Clips: Eyewitness News, SABC News.
South Africa's ex-leader at home as arrest deadline nears

NKANDLA, South Africa (AP) — Former South African president Jacob Zuma remained at his home Wednesday night as the midnight deadline for his arrest approached. He has launched a last-ditch bid to avoid prison by asking the country’s acting chief justice to delay an order for his arrest. Support local...
South Africa's AngloGold's new CEO to tackle 'enormous' discount

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - AngloGold Ashanti’s newly-appointed chief executive officer Alberto Calderon told Reuters on Tuesday he will take action to remove a roughly 80% discount in value relative to its gold mining peers and dismissed merger rumours. After a nearly 10-month search, the South Africa-headquartered bullion miner said on Tuesday...
Businessnotebookcheck.net

A Chinese-owned firm acquires the UK's largest semiconductor company

Nexperia is a company that makes a range of electronic components, (diodes, MOSFETs, ICs and FETs based on up-to-date gallium nitride (GaN) technology included), and is also known for its recent acquisition of NXP Semiconductors. It is based in the Netherlands; however, it has also become 98.2% owned by Wingtech over the years, in the course of billion-dollar deals.
South Africa's RFG to buy Pioneer's frozen foods business

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A subsidiary of South Africa’s food producer RFG Holdings Ltd, will buy the frozen foods business of Pioneer Foods Wellingtons, save for any operations in Botswana and Eswatini, it said on Tuesday. The leading manufacturer of canned fruit, jams and canned meat, said the product range of...
Nigeria's Access Bank faces tough competition in South Africa venture

Nigeria's Access Bank PLC faces tough competition from incumbents as it ramps up operations in South Africa, but it could find success in niche markets. On May 27, Access renamed its recently acquired unit Grobank Ltd. as Access Bank South Africa Ltd. At a press conference to mark the rebranding, the unit's managing director, Bennie van Rooy, said the bank would launch a "full retail banking suite" and highlighted opportunities to provide trade finance, treasury services, loans and international payments to corporations.
Rioting, looting continues in South Africa, deaths up to 32

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa's rioting continued Tuesday with the death toll rising to 32 as police and the military struggle to quell the looting and violence in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal provinces. Many of the deaths occurred in chaotic stampedes as scores of people looted food, electric appliances, liquor, and...
South Africa riots: What's happening and why?

Dozens of people have died in oubreaks of looting and rioting in parts of South Africa. Shopping centres and businesses in the Gauteng and Kwazulu-Natal provinces have been ransacked. The violence followed the jailing of former President Jacob Zuma last week. Police are over-stretched and the military has been deployed...
Drakensberg Mountains

The Great Escarpment is one of Africa’s major topographical features and a prominent natural landmark in Southern Africa. The Escarpment, which encloses the high central plateau, borders the ocean and surrounds Southern Africa on three sides; south, east, and west. Different names are used to refer to the different portions of the Great Escarpment. The eastern section, which is also the most well-known part, is often referred to as the Drakensberg. The Drakensberg consists of Southern Africa’s highest mountain range, with several peaks rising to more than 3,480m above sea level. The mountain range spans over 1,000km from northeast to southwest and is characterized by fascinating natural beauty. It contains cave and rock art dating back to thousands of years.

