How betting on South Africa's talent is paying off for one of the continent's largest companies

The Great Escarpment is one of Africa’s major topographical features and a prominent natural landmark in Southern Africa. The Escarpment, which encloses the high central plateau, borders the ocean and surrounds Southern Africa on three sides; south, east, and west. Different names are used to refer to the different portions of the Great Escarpment. The eastern section, which is also the most well-known part, is often referred to as the Drakensberg. The Drakensberg consists of Southern Africa’s highest mountain range, with several peaks rising to more than 3,480m above sea level. The mountain range spans over 1,000km from northeast to southwest and is characterized by fascinating natural beauty. It contains cave and rock art dating back to thousands of years.
