Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Haida-language children's book released as part of series

By MICHAEL S. LOCKETT
New Haven Register
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Sealaska Heritage Institute has released the first children’s book in the Haida language Xaad Kíl through its Baby Raven Reads program. “Nang Jáadaa Sgáana ’Láanaa aa Isdáayaan,” or “The Woman Carried Away by Killer Whales,” is a story carried down through generations orally and published through the work of team of artists and linguists.

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Haida#Art#First Language#Spoken Language#Ap#Tlingit#Ski L#Indigenous
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Books & Literature
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Education
News Break
Arts
Related
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

5 children's books that teach valuable engineering lessons

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) Michelle Forsythe, Texas State University and Julie Jackson, Texas State University. (THE CONVERSATION) Most people think of the children’s classic “Charlotte’s Web” as a story of devoted friendship between a spider and a pig....
Books & LiteraturePosted by
Creative Bloq

How to illustrate a children's book

Learning how to illustrate a children's book requires its own, unique kind of imagination and artistic process. With a diverse range of story genres, creating the artwork for a children's book could take you in any direction, but the art must remain accessible and attention-grabbing. Plus, with many young children unable to read the words, it should perfectly capture the action in the story.
Books & Literaturewiartonecho.com

Hesson: Children's book reviews

Each page of this book is a beautiful work of art. Macy can do many everyday things but sometimes she is a little quiet, and other times she is not. People don’t always understand her, but with her bright heart, she manages to convince them that being different can be OK. A wonderful book to share with little ones, and open discussions about equality, kindness, being true to yourself and accepting others who are not exactly like you.
Books & LiteratureDaily Illini

Alumni create engineering-themed children’s books

Two recent alumni published a book on April 22, called “Jenny Saves a Convertible” to inspire young children to explore the world around them through an engineering lens. “Jenny saves a convertible is about a young girl who works with her grandpa on cars, and you follow her journey as she learns about them,” said Taylor Tucker, recent graduate and the author of the book. “While she works with him, she has a dream of fixing up and driving her own car, and you get to see how that plays out in the story.”
Raleigh, NCABC7 Los Angeles

Gay Author Publishes Non-Gender-Specific Children's Books

Raleigh, NC -- Drag Queen Story Hour continues to capture the imagination and hearts of children in its audience. The books being read have a significant meaning to narrator Kiara Mel. "Growing up younger and just being yourself at times when it was out of the status quo was viewed...
Books & LiteratureToledo Blade

Read, White and Blue: Children's books celebrate the full tapestry of a nation

In a month where we, as a country, celebrate the birth of this nation, we must reckon with the fraught history that is yoked to that celebration. This land was inhabited long before it was colonized by European settlers; the traditions of firmly established cultures were marginalized or erased. Therefore, this month, we present a collection of children’s books that represent the tapestry that is this nation: the pain, but also the joy. There truly is more than one way to be an American, and these books illustrate just that!
Books & LiteratureBoston Globe

A graphic anthology of migration stories, a series of communal readings of Frederick Douglass’s words, and an exhibit of children’s book art that focuses on spirituals

A powerful new non-fiction graphic anthology tells the stories of Latin American migrant farmworkers working in Vermont, drawn by New England-based cartoonists. “The Most Costly Journey” (Vermont Folklife Center), introduced by Julia Alvarez, includes 19 stories about the harrowing journeys people make to arrive in Vermont, and what it is to survive once they’ve gotten there. There are moments of striking candor: “When I’m far from my family I have a bit of an alcohol problem,” Carlos admits. And many stories of perilous desert crossings led by a coyote to reach the U.S. border. José tells of a woman in the group heading towards the border getting bitten by a rattlesnake and being left behind in the desert. A migrant from Hildalgo turns to drawing and painting for solace; others emphasize that they’re doing everything they can for their families. They’ve left behind corruption, extortion, violence, and poverty, and they grapple with a mix of gratitude for the money they’re able to make on farms and making food, and the challenges of working seven days a week, being far from people they love, learning a new language, and getting used to a wholly new environment. The anthology as a whole speaks to the connective, corrective, and healing power of telling stories, and listening to them.
Kanab, UTsunews.net

Kanab High 2021 grads write children's book

Kanab High School (KHS) recent 2021 graduates, William Douglass and Landon Adams, have collaborated to create a children’s science picture book, titled, “Our World by Size”. Douglass was the Visual Arts Sterling Scholar and Adams was the Science Sterling Scholar for the 2021 school year. When asked what inspired the...
Manchester-by-the-sea, MAWicked Local

Children's alphabet book launch to take place July 3

Alice Gardner will be launching her new children’s alphabet book called “Fourth of July, Manchester-By-The-Sea” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 3 at the Manchester Historical Museum, 10 Union St., Manchester-by-the-Sea. The Bookstore in Gloucester will be selling the book at the event, and Gardner will be signing her...
Books & Literaturesmilepolitely.com

Two U of I grads have published a children’s book

Two recent University of Illinois graduates, Taylor Tucker and Nicole Dowling, have written and illustrated a children's booked called Jenny Saves a Convertible. The book introduces kids to engineering concepts through a story about a girl fixing a car with her grandfather. You can buy the book here, and read...
Books & LiteratureObserver-Reporter

W&J student penned children's book during quarantine

In the early days of the pandemic, business closures and stay-at-home orders left many wondering how to fill their new-found free time. For Jacqueline Elaine Mannina and her family, they found comfort in an old family recipe, which gave Mannina some inspiration. She sat down and wrote, “A Kid’s Book...
Eastport, NYdanspapers.com

Eastport Resident Writes Children’s Book Based on His Cats

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you. An Eastport resident’s new illustrated book of bedtime stories for children ages 3–6 years old aims to spark creativity in a child’s imagination and let them explore and learn, one story at a time. Benjamin Morganlander is the author and publisher...
Books & LiteratureABC Action News

Nine Lives of the Good Kitty children's book

A heart-warming tale about moving and making new friends. A short children's story as seen through the eyes of The Good Kitty. The story focuses on learning how to cope with, and ultimately embrace, the difficulties (losing friends, changing schools, and especially fear and the lose of control) children of all ages experience when a family moves.
Religionlakenormanpublications.com

Children’s book focuses on God and race

DENVER — Local author Sarah Bonnema, a mother of two adopted biracial daughters, recently published a children’s book that attempts to answer a provocative question about God and race. One day while they were coloring together, Bonnema’s oldest daughter, Zoe, who was 4 years old at the time, asked: “What...

Comments / 0

Community Policy