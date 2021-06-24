Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lee by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 15:31:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Lee A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL LEE COUNTY At 330 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Iona, or 8 miles south of Cape Coral, moving west at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Saint James City, Whiskey Creek, Page Park, Page Field Airport, McGregor, Punta Rassa, Fort Myers Villas and Pine Manor. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov
