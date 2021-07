Paris Panthers pounce into pole position for Saturday’s showdown. Paris Panthers kickstarted their overall ranking comeback, with a phenomenal double clear from Nayel Nassar and Darragh Kenny in an edge-of-the-seat first round of the GCL competition in Monaco. A formidable display, both Kenny and Nassar pulled out all the stops to deliver two flawless clear rounds to be the only team to keep a zero score today. Home team Monaco Aces were hot on the Panthers’ heels in second with London Knights securing third.