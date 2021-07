On average Americans spend $57 a month on internet service alone. If you're budget savvy or always looking to pinch pennies, you're likely annoyed forking up the cash every month for an essential service you may not be entirely happy with. Since you need your Wi-Fi, it only makes sense to make the most out of what you pay for. You can do this by boosting your Wi-Fi signal and really getting the high internet speeds you've been paying for. Check out these easy tips on how to boost your Wi-Fi and start making the most out of your internet here.