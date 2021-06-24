Volleman’s Family Farm is bringing milk and other local goods to North Texas doorsteps
If drinking milk straight-up from a glass bottle seems a bit foreign to you, you’re not alone. Even though the Texas dairy industry has continued to grow “meteorically” the last few years, overall milk consumption in the U.S. is down, with liquid milk consumption dropping 40% since 1975. Plant-based dairy alternatives have also taken over some market share, with U.S. retail sales growing 20% in 2020.www.dallasnews.com
Comments / 0