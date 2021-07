What’s taking the shale oil industry so long to restart drilling in a big way? Shale oil production remains some 1.4 million barrels per day (15%) below pre-COVID pandemic levels despite oil prices reaching near three-year highs of $77 per barrel since the start of this year. When you dig into the numbers it becomes apparent what’s happening. A lot of shale drilling is now done by big, integrated major oil companies–the Exxons and Chevrons and BPs of the world. Shale production from the majors is 68% below pre-pandemic levels. If you look at the output of smaller independent, non-publicly traded oil drillers, their production is only 2% below pre-pandemic levels.