Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

PGM Golf Swing Trainer

By Fitify
fitnessgizmos.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere is another golf trainer that helps you improve your swing mechanism. The PGM Golf Swing Trainer strengthens your swing while making your technique sounder. It has 6 adjustable speed zones. The 37” PGM golf tempo stick has flexible shafts to coordinate the rhythm between your arms, upper body, and lower body.

www.fitnessgizmos.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pgm#Golf#Pgm
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Sports
Related
Workoutsfitnessgizmos.com

P.K. Air Board Balance Trainer

Meet the P.K. Air Board: a balancing board with a hard surface and a soft inflatable base that helps you challenge muscles in your ankles, legs, and upper body. Users have the option to adjust the pressure to make their exercises more challenging. You may want to also check out:
Workoutsfitnessgizmos.com

The Pinch Rock Climbing Trainer

Meet the Pinch: a multi-pinch block that combines with your weights to work your hand and arm muscles hard. The Pinch comes with 5 orientations. It has a hard maple construction with low friction to make you work harder. You can use this to target your thumb and forearm to develop strong pinch strength for climbing.
GolfGolf.com

How this avid golfer regained confidence in his golf swing

At GOLF.com, we live and breathe golf, but it still leaves us perplexed. So we sent eight staffers on a game improvement journey, courtesy of GOLFTEC. When looking at John Sodaro’s swing, you can tell he knows the game of golf. As a video producer for GOLF.com, that might be a given, but Sodaro’s swing looks — to steal a line from Gary Koch — better than most.
fitnessgizmos.com

Swim Tether Mini Resistance Belt for Swimmers

Meet the Swim Tether Mini: a swim training resistant belt that you can use in any pool to push your body hard. The Swim Tether Mini Resistance Belt prevents your feet from getting entangled with its elevated cord. The belt is adjustable from 24 to 60″. 💪🏾 Trending strength training:
South Haven, MIsouthhavenrams.org

Thank You to Trainer Chris Wendling

For seven years South Haven Trainer Chris Wendling has served our athletes with professionalism and class. Chris will be taking a new assignment this coming 21-22 school year to be closer to home. South Haven will have a replacement at the ethletic train position, but Chris will undoubtedly be missed.
Workoutsfitnessgizmos.com

Corefirst Resistance Trainer for Bodyweight Workouts

Here is another compact trainer that helps you workout your body anywhere. The Corefirst Resistance Trainer anchors to doors, poles, or posts. It weighs only 1lbs, so you can use it anywhere. You can use it for core and endurance training. You may want to also check out:. This kit...
SoccerSTACK

6-Week Soccer Goalkeeper Workout

It’s a misconception that because soccer goalkeepers don’t move up and down the field as much as other players, they might require less conditioning. That couldn’t be further from the truth. Strength and conditioning for goalkeepers is extremely important, as they’re expected to perform explosive movements at a moment’s notice. Goalkeepers require a wide array of athletic skills to be successful—namely power, quick reflexes and great body control. Make sure your goalkeeper workout contains these important components.
Fitnessfitnessgizmos.com

Endless Rope Trainer

Meet the Endless Rope Trainer: a rope trainer that helps you work your body from various angles. This trainer can work your arms, shoulders, chest, back, and torso. It is ready for pulling and pushing exercises. The Endless Rope Trainer has 6 resistance levels. 💪🏾 Trending strength training:. This rope...
Workoutsbarbend.com

Watch Strongman Pavlo Nakonechnyy’s Silky Smooth 475-Kilogram Deadlift

The race to beat 2018 World’s Strongest Man (WSM) champion Hafthor Björnsson‘s all-time heaviest ever deadlift of 501 kilograms (1,104.5 pounds) just got hotter. Pavlo Nakonechnyy of Ukraine recently took to his Instagram page to share a video wherein he deadlifts 475 kilograms (1,047.2 pounds) at 24 years of age.
Workoutsfitnessgizmos.com

OPTP Stability Trainer for Yoga, Balance Workouts

Meet the OPTP Stability Trainer: a foam exercise pad for yoga, dance, and balance workouts. It provides your knees and elbows ample support as you exercise. This OPTP Stability Trainer has non-slip footing for a safe workout. It is also water resistant. You may want to also check out:. You...
FitnessTrendHunter.com

AI-Powered Personal Trainers

Over the last few years, people have invested in at-home gym setups, online fitness subscriptions and other systems to support health at home—and Kemtai sets itself apart as an adaptive home exercise platform powered by AI. The app is comparable to a personal trainer, since it uses artificial intelligence to analyze movements and provide feedback in real-time.
SportsGolfWRX

Callaway Chrome Soft: Building a better golf ball

“Changing a tire on a bus while it’s moving.” That’s how Callaway’s Norm Smith, Vice President, Global Manufacturing, Engineering, and Quality at Callaway describes the never-ending process of upgrading and improving operations while continuing to produce golf balls and equipment to satisfy current demand — which, for Callaway, like the rest of the golf equipment world, is at record highs.
Manning, IA1380kcim.com

Get Back Into The “Swing” Of Things Post-COVID At The WCIHF Golf Outing

With the easing of COVID restrictions, Iowans are getting back into routines and enjoying what used to be ordinary group activities. Some of the most popular of these throughout the summer months are golf outings, and one in Manning offers up a day of fun and the chance to win prizes, but also benefits a local healthcare organization. Entries are now being accepted for the West Central Iowa Healthcare Foundation’s annual golf outing at the M & M Golf Course between Manning and Manilla. Registration for the 18-hole tourney on July 30 will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a 12:30 p.m. tee off time. The entry fee is $300 for a four-person team and is due by July 16. Sponsorships are also available at a cost of $100 for a hole sponsorship or $1,000 for a corporate sponsor. The latter includes free team registration and carts. Cart rentals for the 18 holes are set at $24. Grilled food, courtesy of Larry Hagedorn, will be available throughout the day. Proceeds for this year’s event will be used for the purchase of an ear, nose and throat (ENT) exam chair for Manning Regional Healthcare Center. Contacts to submit a team entry or sponsorship are included below.
SportsHerald-Palladium

Kayak contests and mood swings

I knew I shouldn’t have written that column about my success in kayak bass tournaments this season. When I wrote it four weeks ago, I’d made the money in five out of eight contests. Now, after four more tournaments, I’ve not made an additional dime. It’s kind of a hard...
Baseballmariposagazette.com

Swinging the bat

I traipsed from the dugout with butterflies in my stomach and a pounding in my chest. Top of the final inning of the game. My ragtag recleague team down one run to a standings-topping powerhouse. I was responsible for leading the comeback. Lean and lanky at 15 years old, my...
WorkoutsSwimInfo

A Professional Trainer’s View on Dryland Workouts

A Professional Trainer’s View on Dryland Workouts. Swimming may be a water sport, but working out on land is still an essential part of any swimmer’s training. When doing dryland training, it’s important that swimmers are focusing on the right aspects of strength and conditioning. According to a study published in the Journal of Human Sport and Exercise, “the beneficial effects (of dryland training) are controversial in specialized literature” and many coaches disagree on what should be focused on in dryland training. I talked to certified strength training specialist and dryland coach John Davis. He thinks swimmers and coaches are often focusing on the wrong things during dryland training.

Comments / 0

Community Policy