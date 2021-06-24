PGM Golf Swing Trainer

With the easing of COVID restrictions, Iowans are getting back into routines and enjoying what used to be ordinary group activities. Some of the most popular of these throughout the summer months are golf outings, and one in Manning offers up a day of fun and the chance to win prizes, but also benefits a local healthcare organization. Entries are now being accepted for the West Central Iowa Healthcare Foundation’s annual golf outing at the M & M Golf Course between Manning and Manilla. Registration for the 18-hole tourney on July 30 will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a 12:30 p.m. tee off time. The entry fee is $300 for a four-person team and is due by July 16. Sponsorships are also available at a cost of $100 for a hole sponsorship or $1,000 for a corporate sponsor. The latter includes free team registration and carts. Cart rentals for the 18 holes are set at $24. Grilled food, courtesy of Larry Hagedorn, will be available throughout the day. Proceeds for this year’s event will be used for the purchase of an ear, nose and throat (ENT) exam chair for Manning Regional Healthcare Center. Contacts to submit a team entry or sponsorship are included below.