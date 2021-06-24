A Group Effort in Exercise Science
The latest issue of the International Journal of Sport, Exercise and Health Research includes a research manuscript titled “The Impact of Cell Phone Functions on the Intensity and Liking of Bike Exercise” (available online). The authors of the research include recent Hiram graduates Lauren Caldwell ‘20 and Kaitlyn Morse ‘20, who conducted this research while students at Hiram with their professors Mallory Kobak, Ph.D., assistant professor of integrative exercise science, and Michael Rebold, Ph.D., assistant professor of integrative exercise science and program director.www.hiram.edu
Comments / 0