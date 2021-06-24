Cancel
Nicholasville, KY

Margie Reed Warner, 81

By Advocate-Messenger
Advocate Messenger
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMargie Rene Reed Warner, 81, of Nicholasville (formerly of Moreland) passed away Thursday, June 24th at home. Born August 6, 1939 in Casey Co., she was the daughter of the late George Warner Reed and Anna Rebecca Hill Reed. Margie was a homemaker and a member of Junction City Church of God. In additions to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Wayman O. Warner; a son, Jackie Lynn; 2 brothers: TJ Reed and Thomas Reed. She is survived by her son, Rick (Teresa) Lynn of Burgin; 2 daughters: Sheila (John) Bottom of Nicholasville and Martha “Tiny” Greene of Junction City; 2 step-sons: Andrew (Sharon) Warner of London and Mitchell (Barbara) Warner of Moreland; 4 brothers: Gene Reed and Donald Reed of Junction City and Charlie Reed and Marshall (Mary Jo) Reed of Indiana; 2 sisters: Nancy Stewart of Junction City and Margaret Wilcher of Danville; 8 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 29, 2021 by Bro. Lonnie Goodin at W.L. Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hustonville Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Pallbearers are John Bottom, Rick Lynn, Jacob Greene, Joshua Greene, Ricky Lynn, Cody Lynn, and Billy King. Honorary pallbearers will be Missy Ross, Lee Cocanougher, John Bottom, Jr. Guestbook is available at www.wlpruitt.com.

