Ongoing end of quarter position management and uncertainty about the impact of new corona variants on the (pace of) the recovery kept investors from adding to reflationary strategies. Eco data failed to amend this caution. EMU inflation as expected eased from 2.0% to 1.9%, mainly due to base effects. Core inflation (0.9%) remains stubbornly low. US ADP June private job growth printed at a solid 692k. European equites lost about 1.0%. The US fared slightly better with the Dow up 0.6% but the Nasdaq closing marginally softer (-0.17%). US Treasuries were well bid for most of the day, but a setback just before the close left US yields hardly changed (less than 1 bp) across the curve. End of quarter positioning also resulted in participants parking a record $992 bln at the overnight fed reverse repo facility. Bunds (an earlier close) still showed an impressive bull flattening with yields declining between 1 bp (2-y) and 4.5 bps (30-y). The German 10-y yield again dropped below -0.2%. A global hesitant sentiment and the solid ADP report favoured the dollar. EUR/USD revisited the post-Fed lows in the 1.185 area (close 1.1858). The DYX index also closed near the post-Fed top (92.43). An attempt by EUR/GBP to take out 0.86 failed and even cause return action lower. The UK currency outperformed the euro to close at 0.8572.