Baltimore, MD

Federal Appeals Court Rules Baltimore Aerial Surveillance Program is Unconstitutional

aclu-md.org
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE — The Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals, sitting en banc, ruled today that the Baltimore Police Department’s (BPD) aerial surveillance program, which put the daytime movements of virtually all Baltimore residents under surveillance for 12 hours a day over six months, is unconstitutional. The decision comes in a lawsuit filed by a group of Black activist leaders in Baltimore, with the support of the American Civil Liberties Union and ACLU of Maryland, requesting that the court temporarily block the BPD from deploying and conducting a six-month trial of the aerial surveillance program. Although the Fourth Circuit heard the plaintiffs’ appeal after the six-month trial of surveillance flights had already come to an end, the BPD continued to possess unlawfully acquired data, and the court’s decision will mean that the BPD will be prohibited from accessing data collected through the program.

