CASWELL FARMERS’ MARKET NOW OPEN ON THURSDAYS
The Caswell Farmers Market is open for the 2021 season, every Thursday, 4:00-6:30 pm at 2246 Hwy 86, Yanceyville. The market is open rain or shine, but not thunderstorms. Remember, once harvested for market, vegetables can't be put back! To know what produce/vendors will be at the market each week, check the Caswell Farmers Market Facebook page. Masks are no longer required; however people who are immunocompromised or unvaccinated are encouraged to wear them. Hand sanitizing stations are provided. Contact: caswelllocalfoods@gmail.com.www.caswellmessenger.com
