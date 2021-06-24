Cancel
Lexington, KY

Nelda Maye King, 88

By Advocate-Messenger
Advocate Messenger
 18 days ago

Nelda Maye King, widow of Carlos Ephraim King, departed this life on Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Lexington at the Hospice Care Center, having attained the age of 88 years. She was born on September 11, 1932, in Cynthiana, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Alvin Milton and Nellie Horn Maye, was a high school graduate, a former seamstress for Blue Grass Industries, a wonderful Christian mother who loved and adored her family, a member of her beloved Trinity First Church of God where she enjoyed the singing, and in her spare time, she enjoyed playing bingo.

