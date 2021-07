ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Family YMCA and ECISD have teamed up to offer up a new Pre-K program starting in the fall. “We are excited to launch this innovative partnership with the Odessa YMCA,” said Ector County ISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Muri. “Our two organizations share a common purpose; strengthening families and our community by providing opportunities for children to learn and grow in a safe, nurturing environment. By collaborating on this three-year-old prekindergarten program, ECISD and the “Y” are providing the solid foundation for our children’s education.”