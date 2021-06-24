Cancel
12 Hollywood Insiders Reveal Who's Really Winning the Streaming Wars

By Josef Adalian
Vulture
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story first ran in Buffering, Vulture’s newsletter about the streaming industry. Head to vulture.com/buffering and subscribe today!. When you’re running global multibillion-dollar streaming platforms, you’re bound to make a few enemies — or at least not be universally beloved. That became clear to me a few weeks ago when I started working on a project for the TV issue of New York (on newsstands now!). Culture editor Gazelle Emami tasked me with figuring out where things stood in the battle for the hearts, minds, and wallets of consumers, and one of the metrics we decided to consider as part of our broader evaluation is what folks in Hollywood and on Wall Street think about all the major services.

