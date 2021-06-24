Final Fantasy 7 Remake Could be Coming to PC According to Epic Games Leak

This story was originally published on Jun 14, 2021 and last updated on Jul 1, 2021. Square Enix announced at E3 that it's remastering its classic Final Fantasy games with 2D pixel graphics. Final Fantasy I through VI will see all new releases on mobile and PC, each as a separate title. Clearly, Square is looking to sell these games all over again since many of the previous remasters offer graphics fans don't like, whether that be the dated and undetailed 3D graphics of III and IV or the much-hated redesigned mobile graphics used in V and VI. So even though it's nice to see that Square has finally figured out that its classic pixel graphics are what fans want, it's pretty tiring to see Square constantly reselling its older games over and over. So here's hoping these remasters are top-notch, as I'm sure people are getting sick of repurchasing these games.