Final Fantasy 7 Remake Could be Coming to PC According to Epic Games Leak

By Naomi Diaz
mxdwn.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Final Fantasy 7 Remake looks like it could be coming to PC according to an Epic Games leak. The “mistake” appears to have been made on the backend of the Epic Games store which accidentally listed the game as “on its way.” According to a screenshot that was posted to Twitter on June 18, the game’s name was said to be found in a deep file labeled with a codename, ‘pineapple.’ However, a slip up in the filing revealed that the real name of the game is Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

