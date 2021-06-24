Kritters for Kids at BGCA

Dear Annie: I recently attended a wedding where one woman and her spouse brought their six kids. Additionally, there were countless other children. There was an appetizer table set up while the wedding party had photos taken, and the children acted like they hadn’t eaten in weeks. They also ran, played tag and generally acted like it was a game to see who could take the most from the table. They did not get food and then find a seat to settle down and eat. An 86-year-old man, family to the groom, actually left before the meal, as he was concerned someone would make him fall!