Kritters for Kids at BGCA

On Saturday, July 10 from 10 a.m. to 1p.m., families are invited to join Kirkland Urban for the first in-person KU Kids event! Held at Kirkland Urban’s Fountain Court, Julie from Clown Buggie Entertainment will walk kids through this month’s bee-themed craft, answering questions along the way. Beekeeper Pedro Miola with Alvéole will be onsite as well to host an educational workshop to teach kids about bee behaviors and why they’re such a vital component of our ecosystem. This event is free and open to the public, and craft kits will be provided upon arrival. Families are also invited to stick around afterwards to enjoy Kirkland Urban’s water feature, with towels provided as supplies last.
Comments / 0