Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Panel maintains Idaho governor's housing stipend, for now

By Associated Press (AP)
KIVI-TV
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho — A special legislative committee has decided that the state will continue paying the $4,551-per-month housing stipend for Idaho’s governor for now. But the panel will reconsider the matter later this year. The Idaho Press reported Thursday that the Governor’s Housing Committee voted unanimously to maintain the stipend. The panel will meet again in November or December to consider possible changes. Idaho is one of five states that doesn’t provide an official residence for its governor.

www.kivitv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Idaho Government
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Idaho Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Why Texas Democrats are doomed to fail

(CNN) — The visuals were powerful. Two chartered planes taking off from Texas -- and landing in the nation's capital -- filled with Democratic legislators fleeing a Republican attempt to pass one of the nation's most stringent voting bills. But the political reality for those Democrats -- and for voting...
Presidential ElectionCNN

The latest on voting rights in the US

Schumer says he plans to meet with Texas Democrats today to "plot strategy" Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday spoke at length about the importance of protecting voting rights as Texas Democrats are at the US Capitol today after leaving the state on Monday in an effort to block GOP from passing restrictive new voting laws.
Public HealthNBC News

France mandates Covid-19 pass for restaurants, shopping malls

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday ordered all French health care workers to get Covid-19 vaccine shots by Sept. 15 and urged all of his compatriots to get vaccinated as soon as possible, to fight resurgent infections that are threatening the country’s economic recovery. In a televised address,...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy