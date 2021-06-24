Niles Housing Commission joins the MITN Purchasing Group

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) The Masiello Group and Acadia Realty Group joined forces on July 1 as part of an acquisition agreement. The Masiello Group has 33 offices in Northern New England, including Ellsworth, Maine. With offices in Ellsworth and Bar Harbor, Maine, Acadia Realty Group brings its roughly 30 experienced agents to The Masiello Group team. In addition, The Masiello Group Ellsworth office will move to the Acadia Ellsworth office, more than doubling the number of agents The Masiello Group has in the Acadia area.