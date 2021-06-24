Disney On Ice to present 'Dream Big' at State Fair
OKLAHOMA CITY – Believing is just the beginning as Disney On Ice presents "Dream Big" at the Jim Norick Arena at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds. The show will run Thursday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 20. Evening shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-18 and 20; evening show is 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Shows at 2:30 p.m. Matinees include: Sept. 17, 12:30 p.m.; Sept. 18, 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.; and Sept. 19, 2:30 p.m.www.tahlequahdailypress.com
Comments / 0