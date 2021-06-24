Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

A Classy Cocktail Bar Serving Gin, Caviar, and Potato Chips Opens on Capitol Hill

By Anna Spiegel
Washingtonian.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome places to try to do a little bit of everything. Restaurateur Hollis Silverman takes the opposite approach. The former Chief Operating Officer of José Andrés’s ThinkFoodGroup now focuses on hyper-seasonal, curated menus at her six month-old Cal-French restaurant the Duck & the Peach, and its adjoining Italian spot La Collina, which just opened last week. Now, Silverman’s team is homing in on their final concept in the 700 Penn building near Eastern Market—and it’s the most specialized (and luxurious) yet. The Wells, a classy cocktail bar serving gin, caviar, and potato chips, opens tonight.

www.washingtonian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
José Andrés
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gin Cocktail#Capitol Hill#Cocktail Bar#Caviar#Food Drink#Potato Chips Opens#Cal French#The Duck The Peach#Italian#Penn#Chamb Ry#House G T#Chimay#Ossetra#Eastbanc#Branzino#Milanese#Another New Restaurant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsprovidenceonline.com

Courtland Club Serves up Sorbet Cocktails

You’ve ordered a drink neat or on the rocks, dirty or with a zest, and maybe the temptation to ask for your favorite bevvie a la mode has struck before, but now you need not fear being scoffed at for making such a decadent request. Courtland Club, which reopened earlier this summer with the return of bar service – along with savory snacks to enjoy indoors, outside on their patio, or to go – has got you covered. If an evening hasn’t yet taken you to this speakeasy-style joint off of Atwells, it isn’t as exclusive as “club” would have you think, and their spread of craft cocktails takes delightful liberties with the classics, including some house staples recast as sorbets and ice creams.
Restaurantsfuncheap.com

SF’s Newest Cocktail Bar “Trade Routes” Opens

Trade Routes, a trade-inspired cocktail bar on Polk St., soft opened on June 18th and celebrates their grand opening on Friday, July 2, 2021. Trade Routes is Polk St.’s newest cocktail bar by college friends Jay Ryoo and Chen-Chen Huo (MAC’D, A La Couch) that were inspired by the exchanges of ideas and goods from trade routes around the world.
RestaurantsLas Vegas Weekly

Caviar and cocktails pair elegantly at Bellagio’s Petrossian Bar

Bellagio’s Petrossian Bar, located just off the lobby and facing the gaming floor, has always been a prime spot for people watching, with a front-row view of Dale Chihuly’s hand-blown glass flower sculpture Fiori di Como. It’s among the city’s most elegant lobby bars, with live piano music (on a one-of-a-kind Steinway) and a highly curated menu—from high-end spirits to high tea—that’s as sophisticated as its velvet and gold-accented environs.
Recipesleitesculinaria.com

Barbecue Potato Chips

Barbecue potato chips are one of those things everyone indulges in but no one talks about. This is just wrong because these are the best we’ve ever had and we want to tell everyone how to make ’em. Adapted from Michael Chiarello | Michael Chiarello’s Live Fire | Chronicle Books,...
Food & DrinksA Beautiful Mess

Potato Chip Cookies

Oh yes, you read that right. These are potato chip cookies! I am not sure of the origin of potato chip cookies, but I think of them as a kind of country cooking thing. I hail from the land of many Cracker Barrels … if you know, you know. But if you’ve never had them before, you are in for a treat!
San Francisco, CANews Slashdot

San Francisco Startup Hopes to Open Sushi Bar Serving Lab-Grown Salmon

The San Francisco Chronicle reports on a startup named Wildtype that hopes to open a unique sushi bar this fall serving salmon grown in a lab:. Like other alternative meat companies, Wildtype hopes it can eventually produce enough fish to be sold at grocery stores and to be served in dishes at Bay Area restaurants... Companies like Wildtype fall into the category of what's known as cell-based agriculture, where instead of plant-based alternatives, animal cells are used to create cuts of meat in a lab. In the case of Wildtype, the company is still working with the same salmon cells it acquired a few years ago to create fish in its lab. These salmon cells are then fed nutrients in the tank before they are harvested and affixed to plant-based structures that enable the cells to grow into a particular cut of the fish.
Seattle, WAcapitolhillseattle.com

‘Indian-inspired soft serve’ to the rescue? Capitol Hill’s Spice Waala introducing new frozen treat

Some of Capitol Hill’s culinary minds are hard at work developing new cold treats to help save us from Seattle’s 2021 heat wave. In its three years on 15th Ave E, Spice Waala has already helped to change how we think of Indian food on Capitol Hill. Just in time for the heat wave, Spice Waala is ready to introduce Indian-inspired soft serve staring Friday exclusively at its Capitol Hill location:
New Orleans, LAGarden & Gun

Essential Southern Cocktail: Ramos Gin Fizz

History: It must have been a slow day at New Orleans’s Imperial Cabinet Saloon in 1888 when owner Henry Charles Ramos dreamed up this classic, indulgent drink. How else would he have had the mental space and literal elbow room to combine gin, juice, cream, and egg whites, and then shake the thing for twelve minutes until it poured forth in its creamy, frothy glory? Any downtime was soon a memory, as the Gin Fizz was such a hit with cocktail-craving New Orleanians that Ramos had to line up twenty “shaker boys” just to keep up with demand (thirty-five during Mardi Gras). Ironically, Ramos despised drunkenness and served his last Fizz without qualm in 1919 as Prohibition approached. Luckily, he revealed his secret recipe to the New Orleans Item-Tribune before his death, and after Prohibition’s repeal the nearby Roosevelt Hotel resurrected the drink’s popularity. Indeed, Governor Huey P. Long was such a fan that he even dragged bartender Sam Guarino with him on trips so that he wouldn’t have to go without his favorite pick-me-up.
Food & DrinksGarden & Gun

Gin Rickey: A Cocktail for Washington, D.C.

Yes, there is an actual Rickey behind the Rickey—nineteenth-century lobbyist Colonel Joe Rickey. During a heat wave in the 1880s, Rickey stopped at Shoemaker’s Saloon on Capitol Hill for his usual refresher, bourbon and soda over ice. Bartender George Williamson also squeezed in a half of a lime and that was it. About a decade later, bourbon was switched for more summery gin and the drink became a hit in D.C., where summer can be (pardon the expression) swampy. In D.C., July is officially Gin Rickey Month, and bartenders go crazy switching up the basic recipe. But Hollis Stephenson, the D.C. restaurateur who is opening The Wells, a small club devoted to gin, prefers to honor traditions while using top-flight ingredients, as in the recipe below. “There’s enough club soda in there that I think you can have a couple of them,” she says. “It’s something you can sip on for a while.”
DrinksThrillist

Tanqueray's Ready-to-Drink Gin Cocktails Are Now Available Nationwide

Sometimes White Claw just isn't going to cut it. Sometimes, after a long day, you need a drink that's fast, easy, and preferably a little stronger than those low-ABV seltzers. Enter: Tanqueray's canned cocktails, a brand-new line of ready-to-drink beverages. After launching in select markets last year, Tanqueray's Crafted Gin...

Comments / 0

Community Policy