A Classy Cocktail Bar Serving Gin, Caviar, and Potato Chips Opens on Capitol Hill
Some places to try to do a little bit of everything. Restaurateur Hollis Silverman takes the opposite approach. The former Chief Operating Officer of José Andrés’s ThinkFoodGroup now focuses on hyper-seasonal, curated menus at her six month-old Cal-French restaurant the Duck & the Peach, and its adjoining Italian spot La Collina, which just opened last week. Now, Silverman’s team is homing in on their final concept in the 700 Penn building near Eastern Market—and it’s the most specialized (and luxurious) yet. The Wells, a classy cocktail bar serving gin, caviar, and potato chips, opens tonight.www.washingtonian.com
