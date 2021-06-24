Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Liam Neeson is as Surprised as You That He Keeps Making Those Action Movies

By Ben Pearson
/Film
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2015, Liam Neeson, the star of the Taken films, predicted he probably had “maybe two more years” of action films in him. In 2017, the actor implied that his action movie days might be behind him, only to immediately retract that statement and promise that he would “be doing action movies until they bury me in the ground.” Earlier this year, he seemed to change his mind once again, saying he had a couple more action films “in the pipeline and then I think that will probably be it.”

www.slashfilm.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Neeson
Person
Arnold Schwarzenegger
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Movies#Action Films#Entertainment Weekly#Blacklight#Irish#Mercedes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesZimbio

Famous Actors You Never Knew Were In Famous Movies

Part of the fun of being a movie buff is following careers. You can prospect watch and bet on actors like athletes. Some child actors seemed destined for stardom, like Natalie Portman or Anna Kendrick. And others were simply great supporting actors for years before turning into leads, like Philip Seymour Hoffman. Growing up with these performers is part of the magic that goes into loving films.
MoviesTVOvermind

Out of Death: What is Up With Bruce Willis Movies Lately?

The title is kind of awkward, the performance feels like something that Willis is phoning in, and a lot of people are in agreement that Bruce Willis is no longer really trying, he’s just trying to earn a paycheck. Such an opinion might sound a little harsh but a lot of people are waiting for another Die Hard moment that would catapult Willis back into the good graces of the audience considering that he’s been absent for so long from the A-list where he resided for many years. The straight to video stuff he’s been doing for a while now has been enough to confuse a lot of people since there’s no telling why in the world he’s stuck with these types of movies for so long when it’s likely that someone would pick him up for another big-time movie if he was really willing to look. But at the moment, Out of Death and many other titles have been cluttering up his IMDb page, and it sounds like has nine more on the way. That’s right, another nine movies that will likely give away the plot, the action, the possibly tease the ending when all is said and done.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

Natasha Richardson Refused to Marry Liam Neeson If He Did This

The world grieved with Liam Neeson when he lost his wife, Natasha Richardson, in 2009. The pair was a beloved Hollywood couple with a powerful bond that was hard to miss. Recently, however, Neeson revealed that there was one thing that almost came between the two of them. Before the couple was married, Richardson told Neeson that she wouldn't be marrying him if he took on an iconic role. Read on to see which character she did not want to see her future husband play.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

A Controversial Milla Jovovich Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

Husband-and-wife duo Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich are known for repeatedly collaborating on effects-driven fantasy movies, mostly adapted from video games, that tend to do decent business at the box office while leaving critics cold. However, the pair’s most recent console adaptation generated no shortage of controversy, to the extent that it almost caused an international incident.
Moviesepicstream.com

George Clooney Credits Batman & Robin's Failure For Turning Him Into an A-List Star

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It's no secret that 1997's Batman & Robin was a colossal failure both theatrically and critically and it pretty much marked the end of the '90s Batman film franchise until Christopher Nolan revived it several years later. The film's flop also resulted in George Clooney being hailed by many as the worst live-action version of the caped crusader which says a lot given the fact that Adam West's campy iteration of the character exists.
Moviesthatshelf.com

The Ice Road Review: Liam Neeson, Sedentary Action Star

For Liam Neeson—a one-time A-list actor with awards-worthy performances to his name—a less-than-lucrative, if likely fulfilling career as a character or supporting actor awaited him as he hit his mid-fifties, but then Taken came along and irrevocably changed the trajectory of his career for better or for worse. In mid-budget action film after mid-budget action film, Neeson has consistently delivered world-weary, gravitas-filled performances above and beyond the needs of over-familiar, often cliche-heavy scripts. Neeson’s characters don’t want to become action-heroes, but circumstances repeatedly dictate otherwise, something that allowed audiences to continue their infatuation with and/or interest with Neeson long past the usual expiration date.
MoviesPosted by
BGR.com

Netflix’s new edge-of-your-seat action thriller jumped to #1 on the charts

It can sometimes be difficult to predict which new releases on Netflix will have the biggest impact on the service’s top 10 list, but maybe we should’ve guessed that an action movie with Taken star Liam Neeson would take off. Shortly after hitting Netflix last Friday, The Ice Road shot straight up to the top of the charts and remains there as of Monday afternoon. If you want to know what exactly everyone is talking about at work, you might want to stream it this week. Today’s Top Deal Prime Day’s #1 smart home gadget is back on sale — plus, get a...
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Liam Neeson Reveals That Helen Mirren Taught Him How To Drive

Helen Mirren has been a welcome addition to the Fast & Furious franchise and she finally gets behind the wheel for a chase sequence of her own in the ninth installment, something she’s been desperate to do since first boarding the series as Queenie. She serves as matriarch of the Shaw clan, parent to Jason Statham’s Deckard, Luke Evans’ Owen and Vanessa Kirby’s Hattie, and perhaps even wife to Michael Caine if Vin Diesel gets his wish.
MoviesCollider

Why Brendan Fraser's Performance in 'Trust' Proved We Should Be Hip-Deep in a Fraser-sannce By Now

In one of the most unlikely comebacks of 2021, Brendan Fraser has returned. The man behind Rick O’Connell from The Mummy franchise (the good one) had remained somewhat in obscurity for the better part of a decade after that series petered out, and his latter efforts with family comedy Furry Vengeance and literary adaptation Inkheart took a serious critical beating and bombed financially. Where exactly has Fraser been ever since? A fantastic GQ article shared some insights on what the former star dealt with personally during a challenging period, as Fraser had chosen to keep many of these details out of the public eye.
MoviesMovieWeb

Crime Story Trailer: Jaws Star Richard Dreyfuss Goes Full Liam Neeson

Academy Award winner Richard Dreyfuss is one man, all revenge in the newly released trailer for Paramount's upcoming thriller Crime Story. Much like Liam Neeson before him, Dreyfuss will prove to be an unexpected threat as he punches and shoots his way through the bad guys foolish enough to slither their way into his now-peaceful life.
Moviesfemalefirst.co.uk

Matt Damon turned down Avatar role and lost out on big money

Matt Damon turned down the biggest pay cheque of his career by not appearing in ‘Avatar’, as James Cameron offered Matt 10 percent of the film's profits as a pay cheque. Matt Damon turned down the biggest pay cheque of his career by not appearing in ‘Avatar’. The 50-year-old actor...
Moviesclarionnewsonline.com

Mid-America at the Movies: Neeson Netflix nirvana?

Liam Neeson, the massive Northern Irish force of nature who can’t seem to shake his accent no matter how many times he plays an American, is still among the most bankable stars in Hollywood even as he closes in on 70 years of age. He’s enjoyed major success in prestige films, romantic comedies and blockbuster franchises, and if he died tomorrow, the first paragraph of his obituary would probably mention his unforgettable performance in the Oscar-winning “Schindler’s List” or his turn as Qui-Gon Jinn in the “Star Wars” prequels.
TV Showswegotthiscovered.com

Liam Neeson Addresses A Potential Star Wars Spinoff For Qui-Gon Jinn

Liam Neeson continues to churn out a succession of mid budget action thrillers, and having already conquered the box office on multiple occasions, he can now be found dominating the most-watched list on the world’s biggest streaming service after The Ice Road nabbed the top spot less than 24 hours after premiering on Friday.
MoviesGamespot

Liam Neeson Thriller Unknown Is Getting A TV Sequel From Movie's Director

The Liam Neeson movie Unknown is being developed into a TV show by TNT. As reported by Deadline, the series will be a sequel to the 2011 thriller. The Unknown TV show will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who helmed the movie, with Neeson executive producing. The series will be written by Sean Finegan, who also wrote the Ethan Hawke-starring thriller Getaway. According to Deadline, the show will "pick up after the events of the film and follow a new lead character that is thrust into a mind-bending adventure full of twists and turns."
TV & VideosBlack Hills Pioneer

‘Unknown’ Sequel Series Based on Liam Neeson’s Movie in the Works at TNT

There might be more to the world of Unknown than we saw in the 2011 movie starring Liam Neeson. TNT is developing a one-hour drama based on that film, and Neeson is set to executive produce. The movie, directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, followed Martin Harris, a doctor who lost his memory following a car accident and woke up to find his identity has been taken and he’s the target of mysterious assassins. The new series would pick up following those events and focus on a new character “thrust into a mind-bending adventure full of twists and turns.”
MoviesInside the Magic

Liam Neeson Renounces Retirement, Opens Door For ‘Star Wars’ Return

In January 2021, Hollywood A-list actor Liam Neeson (Taken, The Ice Road, Schindler’s List, Kingdom of Heaven) announced that he was retiring from action movies. The action genre has been Neeson’s bread and butter for many years, both before and after the tragic death of his late wife Natasha Richardson, so his fans were naturally upset about this news.

Comments / 0

Community Policy