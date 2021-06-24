Liam Neeson is as Surprised as You That He Keeps Making Those Action Movies

The title is kind of awkward, the performance feels like something that Willis is phoning in, and a lot of people are in agreement that Bruce Willis is no longer really trying, he’s just trying to earn a paycheck. Such an opinion might sound a little harsh but a lot of people are waiting for another Die Hard moment that would catapult Willis back into the good graces of the audience considering that he’s been absent for so long from the A-list where he resided for many years. The straight to video stuff he’s been doing for a while now has been enough to confuse a lot of people since there’s no telling why in the world he’s stuck with these types of movies for so long when it’s likely that someone would pick him up for another big-time movie if he was really willing to look. But at the moment, Out of Death and many other titles have been cluttering up his IMDb page, and it sounds like has nine more on the way. That’s right, another nine movies that will likely give away the plot, the action, the possibly tease the ending when all is said and done.