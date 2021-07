It's a bittersweet day for hockey fans everywhere. Last night, the Stanley Cup was awarded, as the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Montreal Canadiens to win their second Cup in as many seasons. The Lightning win closes the book on the 2020-21 NHL season, a memorable year for a myriad of reasons. The season started late due to last season's postseason bubble running into the fall, for one. The NHL announced a partnership with not one, but two new television stations for the next seven years. The regular season was shortened, the playoffs extended into July, the divisions realigned, all in an attempt to make it work. By and large, the NHL was successful, and should be commended for their efforts.