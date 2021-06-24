Cancel
NFL

Patriots can wear red throwback jerseys, Pat Patriot helmets starting in 2022

By Andrew Callahan
Boston Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL announced a new policy Thursday that will allow teams to wear two different helmets starting with the 2022 regular season. This change will allow the Patriots to don their red throwback uniforms and “Pat Patriot” helmets worn from the early 1960s through 1992. The popular uniforms were sidelined by an league policy from last decade that prohibited teams from wearing multiple helmets in the name of player safety. Teams will be allowed to pair the secondary helmet with any jersey, provided the helmets are properly fitted and players can practice with them prior to games.

