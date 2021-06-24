Cancel
Science

Is it a Virus or Bacteria? New Tech Rapidly Tests for COVID-19 and More

Newswise
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Tools that can quickly detect the presence or absence of previously unknown pathogens are critical in an effective defense against future pandemics. As a first step towards using such tools, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) is investing in a new technology that can discriminate between bacterial and viral infections using only a single drop of blood per patient.

