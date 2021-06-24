Palette Knife balances humor, heart on ‘Ponderosa Snake House’

The palette of colors that Mother Nature uses to paint the Golden Isles never ceases to amaze. There’s the shimming glow of the sun as it rises on the horizon to its fiery oranges and reds as it disappears for the night. Cotton candy pink and pastel peach shades bring a smile when seen at daybreak. Our cerulean blue skies are almost fairytale-like, especially when contrasted with white fluffy clouds and vibrant green foliage. The magenta and purple shades that we witness especially in fall sunsets have to be seen to be believed. From the foam tipped waves of the ocean to the flowers and the ever changing colors of the grasses in the marsh to the lush greens of the maritime forest, there’s a compelling urge to capture the beauty that constantly surrounds us here, whether on canvas or with photos. Here, we’re using those colors as inspiration for the table, not in a tablescape, but in the food we put on it. A palette for the palate, if you will.