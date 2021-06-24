Cancel
Palette Knife balances humor, heart on 'Ponderosa Snake House'

Columbus Alive
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Palette Knife’s most recent album, Ponderosa Snake House and the Chamber of Bullshit (Take This to Heart Records), was written prior to the pandemic, there are lines scattered throughout that sound shaped by this late COVID era, frontman Alec Licata singing: “Unmotivated to leave the house”; “Relearning to find comfort in intimacy.”

