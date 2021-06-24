Galena Halloween Parade to return this fall

GALENA, Ill. -- After being banished in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ghosts, goblins and Halloween revelers will return to the streets of Galena this October. City Council members recently approved Galena Area Chamber of Commerce's request to hold the the annual Galena Halloween Parade and Festival, slated for Saturday, Oct. 30. The festival is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. and the parade at 6:30 p.m., according to council documents.